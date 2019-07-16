Story from Power Diaries

Why Chloe Kim Always Makes Sure Her Voice Is Heard

Cory Stieg
Chloe Kim is a 19-year-old snowboarder from Long Beach, California. At the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018, she took home a gold medal in the halfpipe event after she landed a number of impressive tricks: a backside air, frontside 1080, cab 720, frontside 900, McTwist, and a frontside 720. These days, she's hosting YouTube videos on her channel, Chloe Kim. Here's how she feels powerful...

I feel most powerful when...

My voice is heard.

Power to me means...

Strength and responsibility.

What do you do when you feel powerless?

Surround myself with the people I love. I’m clearly around the wrong people if I’m not feeling my very best.
What's your power anthem?

Honestly, a lot of rap music makes me feel powerful.

Who's your power icon?

Beyoncé.

What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?

High heels and a high pony.
Responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
