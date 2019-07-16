Why Chloe Kim Always Makes Sure Her Voice Is Heard

Chloe Kim is a 19-year-old snowboarder from Long Beach, California. At the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018, she took home a gold medal in the halfpipe event after she landed a number of impressive tricks: a backside air, frontside 1080, cab 720, frontside 900, McTwist, and a frontside 720. These days, she's hosting YouTube videos on her channel, Chloe Kim. Here's how she feels powerful...
I feel most powerful when...
My voice is heard.
Power to me means...
Strength and responsibility.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
Surround myself with the people I love. I’m clearly around the wrong people if I’m not feeling my very best.
What's your power anthem?
Honestly, a lot of rap music makes me feel powerful.
Who's your power icon?
Beyoncé.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
High heels and a high pony.
Responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.