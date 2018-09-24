Chloe Kim On Post-Olympics Life, Self-Care, & Being An Asian-American Icon

"I mean, my parents both came from South Korea in the 90s and they love it here, they’ve had so much fun here. For me, growing up, it was so amazing growing up with two different cultures and environments. When I went home, it was a very Korean environment, very Korean space, Korean food, speaking Korean. And when I walked out the front door, it was very American. And I think it was really good for me, a good space for me to grow up in, very open-minded, non-judgmental of other cultures and religions."