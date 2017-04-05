Known as "the Now of women's snowboarding," Chloe Kim is planning to ride the momentum from her double World Snowboard Tour wins all the way to 2018 Olympic gold. At just 16 years-old, she's dominated competitions ranging from U.S. Opens to Grand Prixs, though she didn't meet the age requirements to go on to qualify for 2014's Sochi Winter Olympics (speaking of prodigy problems). A Southern California native, Kim got her first taste of snowboarding at 4 — and dove into competitions only two years later. Since then, she’s become one of the daredevil sport’s most decorated athletes, winning her first X Games silver medal at just 13. As if that weren’t remarkable enough, she’s now the only competitor to capture two X Games gold medals under the age of 16.