We Combed Amazon For Cool, Cheap Valentine’s Day Gifts

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, it may be time to tap into the depths of Amazon to see what quirky, random, and affordable giftable ideas float to surface among the pages of functional, everyday buys. After all, the limitless site is not only a treasure trove of hidden gems (heck, we even have a whole roundup dedicated to the unexpectedly great stuff on Amazon), it's also one of the few ginormous retailers that guarantee your goods will be delivered on a certain date — which, in your case, is February 14th (*big, obnoxious wink*).
Not to toot our cupid's horn, but we're pretty decent at excavating good sh*t at angelic prices on the supersite (and, if you need further convincing, allow us to point you in the direction of our dedicated Amazon hub). It's why we've put together this charming gift guide featuring some of the best cheap Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon we've uncovered. The word "cheap" is subjective, of course, but for the purposes of this V-Day shopping roundup — whether you're gifting your main dude, your GNC partner, your best pals, or someone you're sleeping with — everything ahead is under $50. Do you love us? We love you.
Advertisement
For some of us, buying chocolate is a daily practice (*raises hand*), but Valentine’s Day marks a glorious 24-hour period where our sugar addictions are considered socially acceptable — even romantic — behavior. While there’s a dizzying phalanx of cacao-based gifts out there, we often turn to Tony’s Chocolonely for treats that are sweet and exploitation-free. The cacao trade is notoriously unregulated and rife with slavery and child labor, but this Dutch company has set out to change the industry through fair, transparent sourcing.
We definitely don’t require a pile-up of presents to make Valentine’s Day feel special. Sometimes all it takes is a cute, cheerful card — especially for non-romantic loved ones.
This Charleston, SC-based skincare brand is responsible for a host of handmade products elevated by eye-catching, nautically-themed packaging — each of the coastal company’s made-in-USA offerings is inspired by the sea. This four-pack of coconut milk bath bombs will make the most hum-drum of tubs feel like a spa, thanks to the milk’s sweet aroma and the addition of soothing Epsom salts and hydrating olive oil.
Advertisement
Sorry, we had to. On a holiday that’s all about showing your loved ones that you care, nothing says “I’m thinking of you” like thematically appropriate (read: pink) PPE.
A love stronger than your relationship with pizza? This person deserves the world, but would probably settle for a sentimental message tucked into a stylish pill capsule. This apothecary-style glass bottle contains 25 happy-faced mother’s little helpers, each of which is equipped with a rolled-up piece of paper for jotting down your true feelings. These would make lovely micro-keepsakes in lieu of a traditional card, or a heartfelt message-swap activity for your Valentine’s Day get-together.
No matter how fate conspired to bring you and your boo together, you may have come from different states. Commemorate your “united” status with an affordable, gold-plated charm necklace that marks your point of origin.
The thing about roses is that they're expensive, and then they die. Tragic. A more cost-effective (and more fun!) alternative is to gift a LEGO set of red roses. Besides, what's more romantic than sitting by the fire (or, um, the radiator) and assembling these fleurs with your beau?
Advertisement
Try a new and tasty spin on conversation hearts! Each order comes with a pack of 24, which means there's plenty to go around at your Galentine's Day soiree.
Wes Anderson movies are set in environments that you only wish were Airbnb-able with your boo. The thing is, there are real places in the world that are "accidentally Wes Anderson" (see what we did there?) and this gorg coffee table book captures those far-flung romantic destinations.
Picture this: It's Sunday morning. You and your S.O. just woke up and you're both starving. We're thinking that a love-themed brunch featuring a stack of these heart-shaped waffles is sure to satiate.
"Personal massager," huh? Whatever you say, Luna. However — and wherever — you see fit to utilize this buzzworthy gadget, consider the vibrating wand a mutually beneficial gift.
The only tea we're spilling is that this is such a cute gift idea for the hot beverage lover in your life.
Advertisement
This bar of soap, made from real merlot, is a gift that your clean-freak wino S. O. will surely appreciate.
This gigantic sherpa hoodie blanket is the gift of your #1 couch potato's dreams. And if you get one for yourself, you can make believe that you and your S.O. are part of a secret love cult.
Here she is — Venus, goddess of love — represented as sculptural beauty in the form of beeswax (which, we might add, is cleaner to burn than soy). Or if you can't bear to destroy what you love, keep Venus as she is, in her fullest form, on your mantle.
Your coffee fiend of a partner will never know how they ever lived without a constantly piping mug of joe.
Did you know that Sanrio has a whole collection of zodiac hoodies and sweatshirts featuring Hello Kitty cosplaying as all 12 signs? Well, now you do. Run, don’t walk.
Advertisement
Feel free to file this OPI nail polish set under "WTF collabs." To be certain, we're not at all mad about it (though it is random). In fact, this collection makes for a very playful gift for the gamer guy in your life who's also interested in nail polish.
Some may think it's a crime to buy something from Amazon that looks so handmade and DIY — but listen, not everyone is crafty and dexterous. Besides, you can't deny this is a cute, gender-fluid accessory for the Y2K-trend-loving person in your life.
If the thought of gifting a real plant gives you anxiety, opt for a pillow that still adds much-needed greenery to a living space.
Keep one half for yourself, gift the other to the one you love. The bonus? If you cohabitate with your partner, you'll always know where to find the yin to your yang (or vice versa).
Advertisement
It's a quiet marvel that a gua sha stone comes in the shape of a heart. This V-Day, make it an entirely pink jade moment with this face roller and depuffing set.
No matter what the haters say, Crocs are now considered fully acceptable footwear. (Though we implore you to use your best judgment re: the occasion.) But if we're talking about getting comfy with your person, there's no reason not to get all squishy by getting them a pair of these house clogs.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.