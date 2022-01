Let's be real, cruising the web for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your non-binary boo can be hard. Limiting yourself to pink and red, plushies, flowers, and chocolates is so last century. Sure, those traditional V-Day cliches are cute, but sometimes all you can find are extremely hetero-centric, gendered, and binary (who knew so many websites had a "For Her" and a "For Him" section?) options that aren’t remotely appropriate. If you, too, are struggling with what to get your genderqueer significant other this Valentine's Day , then keep scrolling. Your fellow non-binary shopping expert got you covered with some super-romantic and queer-friendly gifting ideas.