Let's be real, cruising the web for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your non-binary boo can be hard. Limiting yourself to pink and red, plushies, flowers, and chocolates is so last century. Sure, those traditional V-Day cliches are cute, but sometimes all you can find are extremely hetero-centric, gendered, and binary (who knew so many websites had a "For Her" and a "For Him" section?) options that aren’t remotely appropriate. If you, too, are struggling with what to get your genderqueer significant other this Valentine's Day, then keep scrolling. Your fellow non-binary shopping expert got you covered with some super-romantic and queer-friendly gifting ideas.
Everyone knows flowers are gender-neutral. And who doesn't love that oh-so-special feeling of getting flowers for Valentine's Day? This bright and beautiful bouquet from The Sill — created in collaboration with florist Poppy Flowers — is sure to stun anyone. Each bouquet comes with equipped with plant food and the option to include a glass vase to create one beautiful display.
Creating a romantic playlist for your non-binary partner can be a challenge — especially when most love songs are a.) extremely hetero, and b.) feature exclusively she/her and he/him pronouns. Toss out those non-inclusive norms and use Uncommon Goods to write a song that’s unique to them. I can't think of anything more romantic.
It can be hard to find a Valentine's card that doesn't include use she/her or he/him pronouns or include words like "girlfriend" or "boyfriend." LookHUMAN has a ton of options that are perfectly gender-neutral, with no gender dysphoria in sight.
Fellow non-binary approved, Snif's new fragrance collection is that perfect balance between cologne and perfume that we all crave. Beautiful bottles, dramatic scents, and extremely long-lasting — you get to even try the collection for free before committing to keeping it.
Sexual comfort is of the utmost importance on Valentine’s Day (and any day, for that matter). These natural-latex disposable panties are exactly what you need if sex can be dysphoric for you or your partner. Described as silky on the outside with a slip-free texture on the inside, these panties will make sure all you worry about between the sheets is pleasure and fun.
If you prefer to spend the big bucks and surprise your boo with some jewelry, they'll be in awe with this high-quality recycled 14K gold and black onyx necklace from Mejuri. Plus, if they're into crystals and all their meanings, then they'll love that onyx has protective and grounding properties.
Everyone feels sexy in a short black satin robe, regardless of gender. The ultimate two-in-one gift for your Valentine, this silky robe is perfect for both some foreplay and when they have their alone self-care time.
This all-in-one toy comes straight from all your sweetest non-gendered dreams. From a vibrating butt plug to a clitoral stimulator, the Princette does it all. Created by and for non-binary, and queer people, these cute little fuckers are exactly that — cute and fucking great.
If your partner's vibe is makeup-and-glitter galore, then anything from the gender-inclusive and queer-centric brand Fluide will be a major win. Glitter is a year-round thing, after all.
I don't know about you, but I'm a sucker for anything displaying my pronouns. From pins to stickers, I want it all. Your boo is probably no exception. Keep warm with this tie-dyed “they/them” beanie with the trans colors, created by a non-binary Puerto Rican artist.
Crafted by queer folk for queer folk, this is the velvety, CBD-infused pleasure potion you've been waiting for! The serum is made of just two all-natural ingredients: organic MCT coconut oil and broad-spectrum extract from USA-grown hemp.
No queer, non-binary person can have too many Converse high-tops. The limit simply does not exist. This velvety, green shade will go with any outfit — whether it's more feminine or masculine.
