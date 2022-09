3 Beauty Editors Tested (& Loved) Charlotte Tilbury’s New Concealer

"A makeup artist I once interviewed told me that getting the best out of concealer involves two steps. First, spot-treating certain areas (breakouts, dark circles, hyperpigmentation) before applying your foundation. Then, going in with a small dot here and there afterward, if you really think you need more coverage. I have acne-prone skin, so I often double up in this way. Put simply, I want my concealer to be buildable but substantial — and budge-proof. Compared to my trusty Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer is twice as thick in texture. At first, it felt chalky, but the formula meshed with my skin quickly (and over the course of the day, when it got oilier) becoming so natural. It tucked away my angry spots well, and to my surprise, didn’t obviously congregate in the fine lines under my eyes like others I’ve tried. It does feature a slight shimmer, but this helps diffuse dark circles and pigmented patches. I’ll look to this when my skin is playing up and I need extra coverage. For reference, my shade is 6 Medium." —Jacqueline Kilikita, Senior Beauty Editor