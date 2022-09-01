Story from Beauty

3 Beauty Editors Tested (& Loved) Charlotte Tilbury’s New Concealer

Karina Hoshikawa
In my opinion, concealer is one of the most versatile makeup products at one's disposal. Whether you apply it to make spots disappear or allover in place of foundation, it's pretty magical stuff. And if there's one artist who knows a thing or two about magical makeup, it's Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity artist behind such heavy hitters as the Magic Cream and Magic Lip Oil, to name a few, is back with a brand-new concealer launch.
Meet the Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer — available in 30 shades, the medium-coverage formula is made to hydrate, correct, and brighten. Ahead of the concealer's new launch, three R29 beauty editors tested out the tube to see how it performed.
"A makeup artist I once interviewed told me that getting the best out of concealer involves two steps. First, spot-treating certain areas (breakouts, dark circles, hyperpigmentation) before applying your foundation. Then, going in with a small dot here and there afterward, if you really think you need more coverage. I have acne-prone skin, so I often double up in this way. Put simply, I want my concealer to be buildable but substantial — and budge-proof. Compared to my trusty Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer is twice as thick in texture. At first, it felt chalky, but the formula meshed with my skin quickly (and over the course of the day, when it got oilier) becoming so natural. It tucked away my angry spots well, and to my surprise, didn’t obviously congregate in the fine lines under my eyes like others I’ve tried. It does feature a slight shimmer, but this helps diffuse dark circles and pigmented patches. I’ll look to this when my skin is playing up and I need extra coverage. For reference, my shade is 6 Medium." —Jacqueline Kilikita, Senior Beauty Editor
"If you held a magnifying mirror to my face after I put on this concealer, you’d think I wasn’t wearing makeup. A few dots blended in my chronically dark inner eyes and the outer corners where you’d wing an eyeliner (a lifting trick I learned on TikTok), and the concealer just softens into my skin making me look rested. The light bounces off wherever I put it, similar to the Flawless Filter effect, but with the smaller wand, I can be more precise. The shades skew light, so go a little darker than you think you should. I'm fair but use bronzer and self-tanner, and I wear a shade 6 in this concealer. Also, it's steep, but I'd recommend Charlotte's double-sided blending brush; it has replaced all of mine." —Megan Decker, Beauty Editor
"I adored Charlotte's (we're on a first-name basis, ICYMI) Beautiful Skin Foundation, so I was stoked to try the concealer counterpart. I have medium olive skin, and I wore shades 6 and 7 in this concealer. Six was a tad light for me, but I made it work by applying it to highlight areas of my face; around my eyes, the bridge of my nose, forehead, and on my chin. (It's giving reverse-contouring.) The concealer's texture was super blendable and luminous, which I loved. Truly, it made my skin look like I don't even have makeup on, which is sort of the best compliment I can give a complexion product. I applied it using a Beautyblender, but I have a feeling clean fingers could work well too. To complete my look, I did a full Charlotte face beat using Tinted Love in Blushed Rose and the Quick & Easy kit in Super Chic for an effortless, no-makeup-makeup vibe. I wouldn't say it's a full-coverage concealer — you can still see pimples and some discoloration here and there, which I'm perfectly fine with — but I did love the way my skin looked with it on. Beautiful before, and beautiful after!" — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer

