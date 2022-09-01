3 Beauty Editors Tested (& Loved) Charlotte Tilbury’s New Concealer

"I adored Charlotte's (we're on a first-name basis, ICYMI) Beautiful Skin Foundation, so I was stoked to try the concealer counterpart. I have medium olive skin, and I wore shades 6 and 7 in this concealer. Six was a tad light for me, but I made it work by applying it to highlight areas of my face; around my eyes, the bridge of my nose, forehead, and on my chin. (It's giving reverse-contouring.) The concealer's texture was super blendable and luminous, which I loved. Truly, it made my skin look like I don't even have makeup on, which is sort of the best compliment I can give a complexion product. I applied it using a Beautyblender, but I have a feeling clean fingers could work well too. To complete my look, I did a full Charlotte face beat using Tinted Love in Blushed Rose and the Quick & Easy kit in Super Chic for an effortless, no-makeup-makeup vibe. I wouldn't say it's a full-coverage concealer — you can still see pimples and some discoloration here and there, which I'm perfectly fine with — but I did love the way my skin looked with it on. Beautiful before, and beautiful after!" — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer