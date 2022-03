TikTok’s Concealer Hack Is A Natural Face Lift & I Can’t Deny It Works

You might usually enlist concealer to tuck away spots or hide dark under-eye circles but according to TikToker Sarah Wolak , applying it strategically can give you the bone structure of your dreams. In a video which has reached 1.4 million views (and still going), Sarah starts at the outer corner of her eye and traces a thick line of concealer that frames her nose, cups her cheekbones, hugs her Cupid's bow and finishes underneath her chin. A touch of bronzer completes the look, which seems to lift, sculpt and define her face. "I start with foundation on and then I do a little bit of cream bronzer," says Sarah in an explainer video. "I use an angled brush and messily apply this all over my cheeks, forehead and jawline. This gives us a little bit of an outline as to where to apply the concealer." Sarah then reaches for Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer, £8.99 . "This concealer is maybe one shade lighter than my actual skin tone," she continues. "If you go too light, you might look a little crazy." She then goes in with a foundation brush and smooths out all the straight lines of concealer, blending everything in thoroughly with a damp makeup sponge. A dusting of powder bronzer completes the look.