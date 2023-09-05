Charles & Keith’s Newest Collab Is For The All-Black-Everything Girlies

If black happens to be your favorite color or you're looking to add some fresh monochromatic pieces to your transitional weather outfits, Charles & Keith's latest drop will turn you into the heart eyes emoji — literally. The capsule collection, named Heart Is Every Wear, is a collaboration between the Singaporean accessories brand and Henn Kim, a renowned illustrator hailing from South Korea. All four pieces, ranging from $23 to $153, come in jet-black faux leather and feature Kim's signature heart charms.
Henn Kim's black-and-white artworks might look familiar if you've picked up a Sally Rooney book in the last couple of years (aka, all of us): The artist was behind the cover art of Rooney's celebrated novels Normal People and Conversations With Friends. Kim has since developed a sizable following on Instagram for her highly relatable artistic depictions of modern life moments, from loneliness to self-love. That soulful and whimsical vibe is evident in this collaboration, yet the designs remain understated and highly wearable — especially when compared to other splashy, logo-heavy brand collabs.
Ahead, we'll walk you through the all-black lineup, which is filled with the goth-girl-lite essentials we need to ease into the gloomier days of fall and winter.
If you’re deciding between a chunky loafer and a sturdy combat boot, a magical combination of the two has arrived. These ankle boots have that balletcore-inspired look that everyone on TikTok is obsessed with but with a darker, more utilitarian edge. We love the Mary-Jane straps that sit across the cutouts, which are perfect for a pair of lace or patterned mid-calf socks to peek through. These boots will look amazing with a voluminous midi skirt to further amp up the goth aesthetic.
What really elevates these shoes from basic black boot territory are the provoking details. The metal heart-shaped motifs — we're talking about the anatomical version of the organ — represent embracing one's authentic emotions, according to Kim. It's a truly unique way to interpret "wearing your heart on your sleeve." We also love the handwritten signatures across the metal plating on the chunky outsoles.
Slouchy, hobo-style bags are making a comeback, and this rendition strikes the perfect balance between practical and trendy. The ruched drawstring closure and thick shoulder strap are great for toting things around with ease, and the bag stands out with its constellation of charms, accentuating the closure and straps.
Your favorite fluffy winter blanket has arrived: This fabric throw features Kim's planet and galactic artwork, and it comes with a stylish roll strap and heart-shaped charm. Each purchase from the collection also includes exclusive stickers illustrated by Kim.
We love a chunky scrunchie, especially when it's cool enough to be worn as a bracelet.
Shop the Heart Is Every Wear collection
