So while I was gifted this machine, as someone who drinks two coffees a day, this investment would absolutely be worth it for me. It's saved me from buying at least 5-7 drinks a week, which with my oat milk preference and tip adds up to around $50. Even if I purchased the Barista Pro with my own money, it would eventually pay for itself in just a few months, and, if properly cleaned and cared for, this espresso machine should last for years to come. Overall, the user-friendly nature, the fact that it doesn't take up too much space on my countertop (cause we all know how tight NYC kitchens can be), and the quality of espresso it produces make this something that is the perfect fit for an espresso addict city-dweller that works from home like me. If you're in the market for something similar but a bit easier on the wallet, Breville has options like The Bambino and The Bambino Plus which are also highly-rated compact espresso machines that still include a steaming wand but come at a slightly lower price point.