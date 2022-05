Fast forward to the present, and I'm a 31-year-old dreaming of upgrading her coffee routine — and weaning herself off $6 oat lattes. Now, I don't necessarily have the patience (or the children) like my mum to deal with a fussier machine that needs more attention, so I was so pleased when I was generously gifted a shiny new espresso machine from Breville that produces barista-quality coffee without any of the labour of a super-traditional machine. I think the day it arrived was one of the most exciting days of my life. Not only does this feel like my real step into adulthood, but I am also a very newly obsessed coffee TikTok scroller — I know, I know I am very behind — where this Breville baby is on full display in several accounts. Thus, securing a Barista Pro helped me recreate the glamorous coffee shop vibe in my own kitchen. Continue below where I give you my very unprofessional opinion on this "Pro" machine.