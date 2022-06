3 Women Share What Happened After They Had Breakup Sex

Laura’s curiosity in seeing whether she and Jack still had chemistry between the sheets is just one of a myriad of reasons why people end up having sex post-breakup . Unlike the good old days before the internet, we are now forced to confront our exes on a daily basis; seeing them pop up on social channels and apps. Even our iPhone is keen to vomit up random photos on our home screen, showing us a picture of us and our former SO during happier times just when we’re feeling our most vulnerable.