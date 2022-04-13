8 Years Later, I Finally Feel Like I’m Over My Ex

Several years after we split, Matt and I hooked up after a mutual friend’s birthday drinks. I’d imagined him coming back to my flat so many times that I kept dissociating, feeling like I was watching the scene from above. We didn’t sleep together but when he was stroking my hair in bed he told me that he thought about me a lot. I’d yearned to hear this for such a long time and I couldn’t say anything. The words he’d uttered years previously — "I just don’t feel that anymore" — rang out inside my head so I stayed silent, feeling the slim chance of us getting back together slip through my hands like a bar of soap.