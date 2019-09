It's A Bra! It's A Top! It's Your New Summer Essential

With July nearly upon us, it's officially the season to let it all hang out. Our legs are finally getting a little sun, our shoulders are, well, maybe a little burnt, and we're fully leaning into the months ahead when less is more, clothing-wise. Between the tie tops , short-shorts, and easy dresses , we're far from strangers to showing a bit of skin. But, don't leave that tummy in the shadows. It's also time to show off your midsection. It feels like you'd be hard-pressed to find any top that's not a crop-top this season, but we're taking the crop to new heights. Enter: The bra top.