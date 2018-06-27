It's A Bra! It's A Top! It's Your New Summer Essential

We use clothing to express ourselves, but sometimes, it’s what we wear below the surface that makes us feel most powerful. This week, UndHER World is taking down the taboo of lingerie through personal stories, shoppable roundups, and a closer look at what lies underneath.
With July nearly upon us, it's officially the season to let it all hang out. Our legs are finally getting a little sun, our shoulders are, well, maybe a little burnt, and we're fully leaning into the months ahead when less is more, clothing-wise. Between the tie tops, short-shorts, and easy dresses, we're far from strangers to showing a bit of skin. But, don't leave that tummy in the shadows. It's also time to show off your midsection. It feels like you'd be hard-pressed to find any top that's not a crop-top this season, but we're taking the crop to new heights. Enter: The bra top.
Whether a longer version of a sports-bra or a knit, linen, or tie-front variation (tackling two trends in one), there's a bra top for however much you're willing to bare. Paired perfectly with a matching pant or skirt (yep, sets are still going strong) or some of the season's '80s-revival bermuda shorts, bra tops are the essential you didn't know your high-waisted bottoms were missing. The best news? It's totally fair game to go braless if you're comfortable with it — but plausible to throw on a strapless bra or some stick-ons if you're looking for a tad more support. However you choose to go quasi-topless this summer, click ahead to explore some of the best takes on this hot-weather must-have.