It's A Bra! It's A Top! It's Your New Summer Essential

Whether a longer version of a sports-bra or a knit, linen, or tie-front variation (tackling two trends in one), there's a bra top for however much you're willing to bare. Paired perfectly with a matching pant or skirt (yep, sets are still going strong) or some of the season's '80s-revival bermuda shorts, bra tops are the essential you didn't know your high-waisted bottoms were missing. The best news? It's totally fair game to go braless if you're comfortable with it — but plausible to throw on a strapless bra or some stick-ons if you're looking for a tad more support. However you choose to go quasi-topless this summer, click ahead to explore some of the best takes on this hot-weather must-have.