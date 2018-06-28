It's A Bra! It's A Top! It's Your New Summer Essential

With July nearly upon us, it's officially the season to let it all hang out. Our legs are finally getting a little sun, our shoulders are, well, maybe a little burnt, and we're fully leaning into the months ahead when less is more, clothing-wise. Between the tie tops, short-shorts, and easy dresses, we're far from strangers to showing a bit of skin. But, don't leave that tummy in the shadows. It's also time to show off your midsection. It feels like you'd be hard-pressed to find any top that's not a crop-top this season, but we're taking the crop to new heights. Enter: The bra top.
Whether a longer version of a sports-bra or a knit, linen, or tie-front variation (tackling two trends in one), there's a bra top for however much you're willing to bare. Paired perfectly with a matching pant or skirt (yep, sets are still going strong) or some of the season's '80s-revival bermuda shorts, bra tops are the essential you didn't know your high-waisted bottoms were missing. The best news? It's totally fair game to go braless if you're comfortable with it — but plausible to throw on a strapless bra or some stick-ons if you're looking for a tad more support. However you choose to go quasi-topless this summer, click ahead to explore some of the best takes on this hot-weather must-have.