For Blake Lively, an A-list celebrity who has legitimate reasons for not using a stylist (and thus, dressing herself), style is but a pastime. It just comes naturally to some people, you know? From her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants days to her shark thriller The Shallows, the actress has become a bonafide street style star. At the VMAs tonight, she continued her latest trend du jour: pantsuits. And no, we're not talking about a magical pair of jeans that fits everyone who tries them on. Lively has traded in her eponymous sundresses and has been sporting suits on and off the red carpet lately.
As much as we love anyone who ventures out of their style norm to try something new, this is Hollywood we're talking about, so of course, there's a catch to the latest era in Lively's closet. We're suspecting the suits are an homage to her latest character as Emily in the crime drama flick A Simple Favor. In the Paul Feig-directed flick, she costars alongside Anna Kendrick as her friend who mysteriously disappeared from their small town. (If you can remember, Lively wiped her Instagram presence earlier this year, which also had a little something to do with her new role.)
Suits are pretty cool and all, but when they're anything but plain, black, and fitted, they're worth reconsidering trading a few of your dresses for. Lively's latest tricks include a full neon green get-up (between Lively and Kim Kardashian-West, let's consider this a hot take on Pantone's color of the year), a gingham look, a few velvet numbers, and tonight's VMAs look, a sequin white number with wide-leg trousers. Alright, enough fangirling — let's get on with the show. In the slideshow ahead, we've put all of Lively's latest pantsuits all in one place. You can thank us later.