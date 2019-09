For Blake Lively , an A-list celebrity who has legitimate reasons for not using a stylist (and thus, dressing herself), style is but a pastime. It just comes naturally to some people, you know? From her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants days to her shark thriller The Shallows, the actress has become a bonafide street style star . At the VMAs tonight, she continued her latest trend du jour: pantsuits. And no, we're not talking about a magical pair of jeans that fits everyone who tries them on. Lively has traded in her eponymous sundresses and has been sporting suits on and off the red carpet lately.