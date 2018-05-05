Blake Lively's Instagram Is Back & Boy Do We Want To Know Who She'll Follow Now

Update: And, she's back. After deleting her account to promote her new film A Simple Favor, Blake Lively is back on Instagram and once again following hubby Ryan Reynolds. Her old pics are back as well, but her following hasn't quite been reinstated. The only other account she's followed? The one for her new movie.
This story was originally published on May 1, 2018.
Blake Lively, she of the semi-enjoyable celebrity Instagram, appears to have been hacked. Her Instagram photos have disappeared, as has her profile thumbnail. All that's left is a cryptic bio that reads: "What happened to Emily?..." Curiously, Lively's account has also started following accounts that belong only to girls named Emily Nelson.
So, either Lively is really a girl named Emily Nelson who's been masquerading as Blake Lively for well over a decade, or she's plotting an Instagram takeover for an upcoming film. My money's on the latter, although you never know about the identity thing. (I, too, have watched Revenge.) Lively's film A Simple Favor recently had a showing at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. In the movie, Lively plays a girl named Emily who disappears. Anna Kendrick plays a twee blogger who is dead set on finding her, and legendary director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) directs.
Lively's Twitter account is, thankfully, still active, although it's also up to funky things. Her latest tweet features a photograph of the game hangman (you know, the child's game in which you hang someone?) and the message being spelled out is very clearly "What happened to Emily?"
A Simple Favor is set to debut in September, 2018. It is based on Darcey Bell's novel of the same name, which arrived on bookshelves in March of 2017.
"Paul Feig is why I wanted to be a part of the film," Lively told reporters at CinemaCon last month. "Before I even read the script. And then I read the script and it was such a fun story. The plot twists just keep you engaged until the last possible moment. You have no idea what's going to happen."
Stay tuned to her Instagram, then. The plot twists begin today.
