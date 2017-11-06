SMILF's Bridgette Is TV's Most Important New Character

This aim explains the unexpected way “A Box Of Dunkies” ends: with Bridgette coming out as a sexual abuse survivor during an audition for a PSA. The public service announcement is about veteran PTSD, and Bridgette’s audition is so jaw-droppingly moving, the college-aged producer (Graham Rogers) asks her, “Have you been to war?” A smiling Bridgette, who is holding Larry, explains she was sexually abused by her father. “[That] also causes PTSD, so I guess I kind of have been to war,” she says with a grin still plastered on her face — she did ace the audition after all. Since Bridgette is talking to two dude-bro-looking college students, we expect her admission is going to tank her chances of staying with the PSA, which she was immediately cast in moments after her audition. Instead, the other male producer (Nate Richman) shares how sexual violence has affected his own life, as his sister was raped in college. “Really messed her up,” he adds, showing empathy in his own way.