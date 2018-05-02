We Know What Happened To Blake Lively's Instagram, But What Happened To Emily?

On Tuesday, all the photos disappeared from Blake Lively's Instagram à la Taylor Swift, and now we know why. The trailer for A Simple Favor dropped today, and asks one crucial question: What happened to Emily?
Starring Lively and Anna Kendrick, the Paul Feig-directed mystery tells the story of two friends and one big secret. After Emily (Lively) goes missing, mommy vlogger Stephanie (Kendrick) has to figure it out, only to discover that her friend has actually been keeping a lot of secrets.
I'll try to forgive the fact that the mommy vlogger aspect is not represented in this trailer, and instead look forward to its September release when I expect Kendrick to go full throttle. As for Lively, that mystery is still unfolding. Watch the trailer below!
