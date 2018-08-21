Suits are pretty cool and all, but when they're anything but plain, black, and fitted, they're worth reconsidering trading a few of your dresses for. Lively's latest tricks include a full neon green get-up (between Lively and Kim Kardashian-West, let's consider this a hot take on Pantone's colour of the year), a gingham look, a few velvet numbers, and tonight's VMAs look, a sequin white number with wide-leg trousers. Alright, enough fangirling — let's get on with the show. In the slideshow ahead, we've put all of Lively's latest pantsuits all in one place. You can thank us later.