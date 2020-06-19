14 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands To Shop This Summer

When it comes to building a summer wardrobe, swimwear is of the utmost importance. You can score heaps of poofy sundresses, dozens of denim cutoffs, and a lifetime’s supply of white crop tops, but it’s a good bikini or one-piece that you’ll spend most of your time in when by the pool or body of water. There’s just one problem: Finding a swimsuit that works for you is far from easy, especially if you don’t know where to look.
Over the last few weeks, a lot of research has been done into ways to support the Black community. And, in addition to donating, marching, educating themselves, and signing petitions for better legislation, people can also financially support Black-owned businesses. And with the summer solstice just days away, what better way to champion these businesses than by stocking up on swimwear made by Black designers — all of which offer a wide variety of styles, colors, and silhouettes that make finding your perfect swimsuit easier than ever.
