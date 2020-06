Then there’s June Ambrose who styles Jay Z, Jason Rembert who dresses Issa Rae, and Kollin Carter who’s behind Cardi B’s best looks. In other words, all the celebrities that make the best dressed-list cut get their looks from Black stylists. And yet, many stylists still have trouble pulling samples for their Black clients or for Black-focused publications. “I would do a shoot for the same talent in the same week for a black magazine as I did for a magazine that is not a black magazine and I would get totally different brands,” Rembert told The Wall Street Journal earlier this year.