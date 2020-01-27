Demi Lovato Makes A Triumphant Return To The Stage Wearing Christian Siriano

I couldn't look away.— Juan Peñalosa (@JuanPenalosa) January 27, 2020
The false start, the running mascara, the giant white dress and the song.
"Nobody's listening to me. Nobody's listening. Lord, is there anyone?"
For those of us who have been there, thank you for that song. #GRAMMYs #DemiLovato
Demi Lovato. you are here. you are alive. you are stunning. your dress like an angel. your vocal is breathtaking. your story is inspiring. they applaud you standing. look at you woman, i'm so proud. ❤ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/tLu1vQyWYt— Félicité 🌹 (@greenbluehome28) January 27, 2020
Demi was perfect. Her voice, her performance, her hair, her dress, everything. I'm so emotional. #GRAMMYs #DemiLovato @ddlovato— Samantha (@iAmSam_2023) January 27, 2020
demi lovato’s dress is STUNNING and you can tell how much this song means to her as she performs it. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/q79iTm7mZd— Susan A (@susanloli) January 27, 2020
#DemiLovato I love you and love creating for you!!! pic.twitter.com/HHyHp1zrDy— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) January 27, 2020