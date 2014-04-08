The ingredients for our ultimate day-to-day look go a little something like this: a dash of print, a dose of color, and not an ounce of matchy matchy. In other words, we gravitate toward pieces that give our outfits that sort of mixed-up but still effortlessly put-together vibe. The same goes for our swimwear — yellow top with pink bottom, polka dots with plaid, etc. Well, if you're looking to switch up your suit game, too, you're in luck because our favorite lines are brimming with individual pieces this season that will definitely inspire you to take the plunge.