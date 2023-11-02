From the name to the cozy, comfortable pieces, the brand is rooted in self-care and encouraging conversations around mental health. Can you share more about that?

"The idea really became based around these sweatshirts with friendship bracelets that were meant to be worn, shared, used as a way to lift others up. Whether you’re wearing it and showing it off to someone, or you give it to someone else, it was meant to be a tool to use clothing as messaging. My ethos around that started when we would work on things for charity, and I’d say, 'I could write you a check, or I can make you a T-shirt,'; and that T-shirt could be used to do something really powerful in the world. Every time someone wears it or shares it, they’re sharing that message.