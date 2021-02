Alice + Olivia’s Gossip Girl-Inspired Collection Will Get You Excited For The Reboot

Spotted at the former Upper East Side residence of Blair Waldorf: a glamorous fashion shoot. But the occasion wasn’t for B’s designer line. Rather, it was a showcase of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet’s new collection, which debuted during (digital) New York Fashion Week. And while the Gossip Girl location would’ve been enough to get us queuing up an episode on HBO Max, Bendet took our obsession with the fashion-filled show a step further — with the entire collection inspired by it. All the way down to the pearl and crystal hair accessories à la Queen B.