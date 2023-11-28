At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
It’s the day after Cyber Monday, and you know what it means: Travel Tuesday is upon us. This day is the absolute holy grail of budget-minded travel, with hotels, airlines, cruises, and various other booking platforms offering those elusive travel sales we all have been waiting for the whole year.
We’ve been keeping an eagle’s eye on Travel Tuesday travel deals that are popping up, and they're looking rather promising and downright wanderlust-inducing. Ahead, we’ve got the insider scoop on how you can score it at a fraction of the price, thanks to blink-and-you’ll miss it deals on hotels, flights, and cruises. We’ve also thrown in the best luggage deals and marked down travel accessories to round out your epic getaway. Thank us later for kicking your FOMO to the curb.
What is Travel Tuesday?
Travel Tuesday falls on November 28, 2023, this year. This is the most popular day to book your next vacation, given that many flight carriers, hotels, and travel operators are offering limited-time deals.
Best Travel Tuesday Hotel Deals
There are hotel deal pickings aplenty this year: both Booking.com and Expedia are offering Travel Tuesday savings that start at 30% off. And of course, you can't forget the hotel groups as well. We've selected our favorite deals below.
Booking.com Travel Tuesday Deals
Expedia Travel Tuesday Deals
20% Off Marriott Hotels For Travel Tuesday
Marriott is offering its largest Travel Tuesday sale to date. If you become a Marriott Bonvoy member, you can enjoy 20% off hotel bookings for stays between now and January 15, 2024. Your perfect winter getaway has just landed.
Extra Holidays Travel Tuesday Deals
Enjoy up to 30% off bookings at Club Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, and WorldMark by Wyndham when you book on Extra Holidays.
Up to $25 Off Priceline For Travel Tuesday
Using the coupon code TRAVELTRUE, you can get $10 off on hotel bookings of $100 or more on Priceline, or $25 off on spendings of $250 or more. Make sure you sign into your Priceline account in order to redeem the offer.
Best Travel Tuesday Flight Deals
When it comes to Travel Tuesday deals, savings on hotels are really where it's at. However, there are a number of airlines offering good deals this year. We have rounded up our top picks below.
Hawaiian Airlines Travel Tuesday Deals
Now is the time to book your dream Hawaii vacation: Hawaiian Airlines is doing a Travel Tuesday flash sale on flights from various major U.S. cities on to Kona, Honolulu, Kahului, and more, starting from $94 one-way.
Qatar Airways Travel Tuesday Deals
Qatar Airways is offering discounted flights to far-flung destinations like the Maldives, Nairobi, Mumbai, and more with fares starting at $810. You will need to travel by October 2024.
JetBlue Vacations Travel Tuesday Deals
The flights and hotel packages on JetBlue Vacations are looking extra tempting this year, thanks to an array of discount codes that allows you to take up to $750 off your orders. You will only need to put down a $99 deposit to secure your booking.
Best Travel Tuesday Vacation Package Deals
Contiki Travel Tuesday Deals
From now until November 30th, Contiki is offering 25% off across all of its tour offerings. This includes its bestselling programs such as the European Discovery and Japan Unrivalled tours, as well as the brand-new South Korean Soul tour.
Best Travel Tuesday Luggage Deals
Up to 40% Off Sitewide at Paravel: This is the biggest deal of the year from the luxury travel brand, with prices starting at $18 for a belt bag.
Up to 20% Off at Solgaard: The travel brand known for the Carry-On Closet is offering various markdowns for Travel Tuesday.