Why You Should Consider Trying A Skin-Care Fridge

Like a robot vacuum or wake up light, a skin-care fridge is a kind of luxury appliance. There's a target consumer, so for someone who's never heard of Mario Badescu — or doesn't have a multi-step skin-care routine that includes essence and serum — a mini fridge for refreshing face mists and masks might seem frivolous. However, when your kitchen refrigerator is starting to double as a medicine cabinet — with a pack of under-eye gels under a carton of eggs and a jade roller ironically propped up next to a bottle of sauvignon blanc — a mini bathroom fridge starts making a lot of sense, which is probably why it's become a huge trend in the beauty world.
It's important to note that the majority of skin-care products go through stability testing and are meant to be used at room temperature, unless otherwise noted by the brand. While refrigeration is unlikely to mess with the efficacy of any of your products, it could cause things like balms and salves to harden and become difficult to use, so make sure to re-read your labels before designating everything to your fridge.
However, if your form of self-care is sticking a chilled sheet mask on your face while sculpting it with a cold jade stone or gua sha — a process that leaves your skin feeling tighter and de-puffed — now's the perfect time to treat yourself to a beauty fridge. Scroll through to shop the best ones available to order now.
