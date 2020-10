It's Prime Day ’s final hours and the shopping scaries are setting in. As a two-day event, Amazon’s marquee of markdowns is not unlike a weekend: the first day is a carefree-browsing spree, while the 24-hour period that follows is a nail-biting countdown to all deals vanishing into the virtual ether. The best cure for this type of trepidation? Call up a friend to talk it out — and, when it comes to heart-to-hearts of the sale-scoring variety , Refinery29 is just a click away. We're here to offer you our shopping support by sharing all the deals we actually bought into this Prime Day . (And, because we love a good crowd-sourced steal, we also asked our fellow R29ers what they snapped up.)