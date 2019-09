But this year we won't succumb to sleepy morning darkness . Because if the real sun won't rise and shine to wake us, our light therapy alarm clocks will. Also called wake-up lights and dawn or sunrise-simulators, these clocks work by using a gradually-brightening light (instead of or in conjunction with sound) to simulate sunlight for a natural wake process. Not only useful for combatting S.A.D., the luminous gadgets can also serve as crafty solutions for dark apartment spaces where natural light is scarce year-round.