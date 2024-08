15 July Bestsellers That R29 Readers Are Carting For The End Of Brat Summer

The “ brat girl summer ” aesthetic of 2024 is well and truly in the rearview mirror — and the anonymous shopping data from our readers gave us plenty of heads-up. While the bestselling products from previous Most Wanted monthly roundups included high-octane mini dresses and vibrant makeup, our audience’s buying habits have since made a noticeable change to more wearable and understated pieces in anticipation for fall. Among the top-ranking purchases for July were balletcore aesthetic dresses, delicate ribbon earrings, and minimalist kitten heels. Cozy loungewear and editor-approved body care products also made the cut. To borrow the latest viral internet lingo, “brat summer” is dead, and we’re now firmly in “ demure and mindful fall ” territory.