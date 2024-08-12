These Are The Best Brands For Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dressing

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Finding the right wedding guest dress is a challenge at any size (see: confusing or thematic dress codes, or outdoor venues in the August heat), but it gets a lot harder when you can’t just pop into a store and browse the racks. Even the largest department stores rarely have much formalwear for sizes over US 14, and the only plus-size wedding guest dresses they do have in stock are often more of the “mother of the bride” variety than they are “best dressed guest.”
Fortunately, there are some actually cute options available if you know where to look, from budget-friendly rentals to luxury made-to-measure investments. Read on for some of my favorite wedding guest dress recommendations as a plus-size shopping expert and someone who has had lots of personal experience navigating formal dress occasions.
Chic Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses: Eloquii
Eloquii is one of my all-time favorite brands for plus-size fashion, with sizes starting at 14 and going up to 32. While I am always happy to see straight-size labels expand their size range, there is something to be said about brands that have always put plus sizes first, and Eloquii’s designer Yesenia Torres gets it right season after season. She personally understands the nuances of sizing on plus bodies and has a keen eye for what will be on-trend (no need to wait a year for a trend to trickle from straight-size runways down to plus here!)
Eloquii offers a broad range of style options, from denim and swimwear to workwear and even wedding gowns. When it comes to guest looks, it has dresses for every occasion, from low-key garden receptions to black-tie affairs; its gowns have even appeared on A-listers like the Nicola Coughlan, who wore the stunning pink look pictured below. And given the sheer number of dress options on the site (over 250 different styles at the time of publication), I also appreciate that they have pre-sorted sections like “occasion dresses” and “night out” to help you narrow it down based on what you are looking for.
Luxury Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses: Pari Passu
While we’ve seen an increase in fast fashion plus-size availability in the last decade, there are still not enough options on the other end of the spectrum. Plus-size luxury shoppers exist and, as such, should be able to have the same access to designer fashion as their straight-size counterparts. This is the mindset that inspired designer Shanna Goldstone to start Pari Passu (named after the Latin phrase for “equal footing”).
Ahead of the brand launch in 2019, Pari Passu 3D scanned over 7,500 plus-size women to create three fit types (B, C, and D), with patterns and size grading specific to each. For background, most designers create their fit based on only one body shape — the idealized (and fairly uncommon) hourglass — and then size up and down from there, which makes for a poor fit for other body types. While, in the years since, Pari Passu has become known for high-quality workwear, as the brand got to know its customer, it realized that formalwear was a massively underserved area in the plus market. This inspired the launch of Made-to-Measure, a collection of 17 looks for size 12+ shoppers, in August. By having in-depth fit info for all of the most common body types at the ready from prior research, Pari Passu’s made-to-measure process requires fewer fit sessions than typical custom experience would usually entail.
I got to try on some of the brand’s samples before the launch and was beyond impressed with the fit and quality. This sequin caftan is one of the most effortless pieces of evening wear I’ve ever put on my body, and the shimmering silvery lilac paillettes are even more captivating in person. The label’s other styles span from chic black-tie-ready separates to asymmetric neckline gowns to striking sleeved, bias-cut crystal mesh gowns. The prices start at around $2,000 for custom pieces, so their formalwear won’t be an option for everyone, but, if you are a discerning shopper looking for a unique, gorgeous piece that fits like it was made for you (because it was), I highly recommend checking out Pari Passu’s new service.
Budget Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses: ASOS
The UK-based site ASOS is always at the top of my list if I am shopping on a budget. If you’re not familiar, the online retailer carries a wide variety of labels, including some British brands like Vila Curve and Simply Be that are otherwise pricey (or impossible) to get Stateside.
Even with all that variety, ASOS’ house plus-size label Curve tends to be the standout for me. It is generally of better quality than other fast fashion brands at a similar price point, and the sheer breadth of their selection means I’m more likely to find what I’m looking for. The prices get even better during their frequent sales, too (the coppery metallic number I am wearing above is currently marked down to $12!). ASOS is also a good option if you are looking for a quick turnaround: The annual ASOS Premier membership gives you free two-day shipping all year for $19.99.
Romantic Wedding Guest Dresses: Selkie
Though Selkie first rose to fame for its viral Puff Dress, this size-inclusive (XXS-6X) designer label has since expanded its style offerings significantly. From pretty day dresses that would work for spring garden weddings to lush silk bias-cut gowns, this is a brand for the romantics and coquette aesthetic fans alike.
And while their full-on tulle ball gowns might be a bit much for more conservative weddings, for others, they are exactly right. Last year, my friend had the most gorgeous Rococo Bridgerton-themed wedding I’ve ever seen, and she encouraged us to dress accordingly. The accompanying moodboard was full of Selkie dresses, and I was more than happy to oblige with this garden print gown. At her reception, the dance floor was filled with women in Selkie puffs and frills, and it was glorious.
Rental Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses: Rent The Runway
I always try to think of at least a few ways I could wear an item before adding it to my permanent wardrobe. When it comes to more formal occasionwear, sometimes that’s simply not an option. Don’t get me wrong, I love seeing fashion-forward babes layering tulle gowns over jeans and sneakers, but I know that’s not a typical daytime look for most shoppers. So instead of shelling out for a dress code- and venue-specific gown you’ll only wear once, it’s worth checking out a more sustainable alternative like renting. If the nuptials are more casual (say, a beach or backyard wedding), Nuuly has a broader plus-size selection. Meanwhile, Rent The Runway has more options for formal black-tie affairs.
The latter carries gorgeous gowns from occasionwear designers like Theia, Monique Lhuillier, Badgley Mischka, and Christian Siriano in sizes up to 22W and even offers long lengths in some. And, the company’s robust review system (complete with multiple photos from prior renters) is helpful for finding the right size. While you can rent individual gowns, you can also borrow five items at a time for less than $100 with the RTR Unlimited membership program (which might actually be cheaper than doing a specific rental). I’d suggest picking two or three gown possibilities for your event and filling the rest of your membership slots with fun designer bags or more casual dresses from plus-size friendly brands like Tanya Taylor or Derek Lam 10 Crosby for the rehearsal dinner or post-wedding brunch.