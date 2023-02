15 Packing Cubes To Keep Your Next Trip Much More Organized

In our never-ending crusade to streamline the process of packing— and to make unpacking less of a hassle — we have become loyal devotees of the almighty packing cube. The zippered bags are extremely handy for keeping your belongings organized and clearly labeled, so you don't have to ransack your entire suitcase just to locate an extra pair of socks. They also efficiently maximize the real estate you have in your travel bag , thanks to the Tetris-like stacking mechanism.