ICYMI, Amazon Is A Treasure Trove For North Face Gear

Even if your idea of adventure is limited to switching up your hair part or trying out a new sushi spot, you probably have scoped out The North Face before. (And if you’re into hiking or snow sports, then we don’t even need to ask.) The iconic outdoor lifestyle brand is known for its tried-and-true gear, but it's also the maker of the most solid everyday items around. Think beanies, gloves, coats, backpacks — you name it, The North Face has made a version that’ll stand up to subzero mountain weather or an NYC subway commute.
While the brand can be found at all your trusty sporty retailers (in addition to its own boutiques), you may be surprised to hear that Amazon low-key has a treasure trove of North Face gear hiding in plain sight, including bestsellers like the fan-fave Nuptse puffer as well as exclusive styles that you'll only find at the e-comm giant. Whether you’re in need of a new winter coat or are shopping for your first ski trip, The North Face has all your bases covered. (And if something doesn’t work out, you always have Amazon’s relatively chill return policy to fall back on.)
Ahead, we’ve scoped out the best gear, from accessories to outerwear that's ready to be Primed straight to your doorstep.
Outerwear
From lightweight shells to down jackets, The North Face is perhaps best known for its top-notch outerwear. No matter what kind of climate you're working with, rest assured that any jacket investment will be one that'll serve you for years to come.
Bottoms
No surprise here, but TNF's made-to-shred bottoms, such as insulated pants and zip-off hiking bottoms, make up the bulk of its Amazon assortment. However, comfort-first options like leggings and joggers are also in the mix for activities like competitive napping and Last of Us bingeing.
Accessories
I have the irritating habit of constantly losing beanies, which is super-annoying when you really love North Face beanies (and I do). Well, until I get my act together, ordering a replacement (sigh) is as easy as firing up my Amazon app. Plus, I can score other accessories like durable work totes, gloves, and running headbands.
Shoes
Sleeping bags for your feet, waterproof leather boots, supportive trail runners? All that — and more — are in The North Face's impressive shoe lineup, which seamlessly combines form and function.
