26 Non-Traditional Engagement Rings For The Modern Bride

Welcome to Aisle Style, a week-long series that features the most untraditional engagement ring trends, coolest bridal designers to know, and brides who walk to the beat of their own “Canon In D.” Buck the tradition and say I do to personal style — the aisle is yours.
While diamonds can be forever — specifically the sparkly white kind that instantly has you humming the first movement of “Palladio” — they’re not the only option for a ring on that finger. If your taste leans toward avant-garde, understated, or you simply don’t want a ring that looks like everyone else’s, turn to the best non-traditional engagement rings instead.
From colored gemstones to unusual orientations and settings that look like genuine works of art, tons of unique engagement rings abound from brands ranging from indie to world-famous. Unique stone cuts make for a reinvigorated approach to white diamonds if you’re on the fence between something timeless and distinctive. Meanwhile, geometric shapes like shields, hexagons, and kites ensure your ring is stand-out. On the more affordable end of the engagement ring spectrum, there are portrait cuts, which are flat and transparent, and alternatives like moissanite, lab-grown, or trendy salt-and-pepper diamonds.
There’s even the option to rock a fanciful band instead of a stone ring, which is not only more understated but also practical and durable for everyday wear. Even more, a band is super versatile for stacking and interchangeable on other fingers, should you choose to upgrade your ring for an anniversary down the road.
Then there are the non-traditional settings to consider: East-West, off-kilter, and suspended or floating settings will give even the most classic cuts like emerald, round brilliant, pear, and oval shapes a uniquely modern look. At the same time, knife-edge bands, bolder prongs, and flush-mount settings appear decidedly edgier, whether you embrace a minimalist or elaborate design. Finally, mixed-metal choices always equates to cool.
Of course, antique and vintage rings are the most sustainable and instantly gratifiable way to obtain a one-of-kind ring that no one else will have.
Ahead, discover 26 non-traditional engagement rings guaranteed to make you forget all about diamond solitaires.