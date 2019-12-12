Add These Natural, Organic Lubes To Your Bedside Table

Lube is a great addition to sex or masturbation — but there are so many options out there that it can be almost overwhelming to find the one that’s right for you. Silicone? Oil-based? Water-based? Flavored? Warming? Scented? And now the choices are getting even more complicated, since many people are adding "natural" onto the list of things they want from their lube.
Most lubes you can buy in a store are safe, but some people prefer to use ones with all-natural ingredients, particularly if they have sensitive skin or allergies. Store-bought options often contain ingredients including glycerin or parabens, and some people find these make their skin itchy or irritated.
Fans of natural lubes tend to really love them. One reviewer raved about Coconu in an Amazon review: “Since love-making has a big psychological component to it, we really liked the idea of using an all-natural, organic product. This edible product is coconut water-based, essentially tasteless and odorless, but isn't greasy. It works well with a woman's natural lubrication. We've used things like KY Jelly in the past, and they just don't feel as natural and stimulating as Coconu.”
A quick primer on responsible lubricant use: Water-based lubes are generally safe to use with toys and condoms or dental dams. Many natural lubes, however, are oil-based, which means they break down latex condoms. Other use aloe vera, which contains naturally-occurring latex that might irritate those with a latex allergy. To be safe and avoid unwanted pregnancy, check the label to see what the specific brand’s guidelines are when mixing lube with barriers (or sex toys; silicone-based lubes can't be used with silicone toys).
Here, some popular organic lubes on the market.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.