The Best Mini Skirts For Baring A Little Leg

Legs, it's been quite a while since we've seen you. Our uniform for the last few months may have consisted of jeans, leggings, or sweatpants and a cashmere sweater or hoodie, but spring is quickly approaching and that's all about to change. We're swapping our cold-weather staples for some leg-bearing treasures, and the mini skirt is the perfect place to start.
Not only are mini skirts very on-trend (just look to the runways, street style, and Instagram), but they also don't need to sit in the back of your closet until temperatures rise. Buy yours now and wear it tomorrow with tights and a structured blazer, then style it a few weeks later with a tee and white sneakers. Now that we've convinced you of its styling prowess and versatility, click on to see some of our favorites — and to scoop one up before summer swoops in.
