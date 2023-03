The Best Mini Skirts For Baring A Little Leg

Not only are mini skirts very on-trend (just look to the runways street style , and Instagram), but they also don't need to sit in the back of your closet until temperatures rise. Buy yours now and wear it tomorrow with tights and a structured blazer , then style it a few weeks later with a tee and white sneakers . Now that we've convinced you of its styling prowess and versatility, click on to see some of our favorites — and to scoop one up before summer swoops in.