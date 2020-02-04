Lube falls somewhere between, "home remedies for yeast infections," and, "how do Ben Wa balls work," on the list of things we don't want our coworkers to catch us Googling on a Tuesday afternoon. But, because it's an oversaturated sex-accessory (no pun intended), it's difficult to navigate the shoppable options without doing a little online-sleuthing first. In order to avoid any NSFW-search situations — and to promote more evenings spent "offline" — we went ahead and did the private research for you.
Instead of falling down a lube-browsing rabbit hole, shop the goods that are already vetted and approved by real women reviewers who swear by them. From silicone to water or oil-based, these bestselling lubricants vary in viscosity and recommended use. Spare yourself another illicit multi-tab office search by opening a new incognito window and swiftly browsing the top-rated lubes laid out ahead.
