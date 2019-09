When you’re in the throes of a heat wave, there are a few options for staying comfortable: 1. Nudity. 2. Spending the day in close proximity to a body of water as long as that water source is also shade-adjacent. 3. Staying inside and basking in the AC. All of these options sound just dandy, but unfortunately for us working stiffs; not always feasible. Obligation demands that we put on clothes, and leave the pool or the house to go about our sweaty lives — a normally harmless pursuit that, when the mercury breaks the 90-degree mark, leaves us rumpled, drenched and in search of a little dignity. (And a lot of natural deodorant .)