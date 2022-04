Is there anything that Target doesn’t sell? From fan-favorite sexual wellness products to innovative collaborations , Target is ALWAYS up to something. You can now add an expanded selection of Levi’s Red Tab jeansto the list of never-ending brands sold at Target because the big-box retailer has expanded their inventory of denim retailer’s ware into over 300+ stores, with 60+ new styles of the all-American brand’s options. Since you can never go wrong with jeans (or carting up anything at Target), we’ve dug through the new offerings and hand-picked a few pairs of jeans you need in your closet for spring.