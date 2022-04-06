Is there anything that Target doesn’t sell? From fan-favorite sexual wellness products to innovative collaborations, Target is ALWAYS up to something. You can now add an expanded selection of Levi’s Red Tab jeansto the list of never-ending brands sold at Target because the big-box retailer has expanded their inventory of denim retailer’s ware into over 300+ stores, with 60+ new styles of the all-American brand’s options. Since you can never go wrong with jeans (or carting up anything at Target), we’ve dug through the new offerings and hand-picked a few pairs of jeans you need in your closet for spring.
While getting lost down the red-dot boutique’s digital aisles is loads of fun, we know that time is precious, so we've made sure to include fits from across the spectrum in the list below — we're talking about all the baggy, cropped, bootcut, flare, or skinny jeans out there. From the darkest wash to the palest faded blue, we've got you covered on all things Levi’s — and you can shop all of these dungarees right here on our website.
Levi's High-Rise Wedgie Straight Jeans, $69.99
Baby got back — or you will after you wear these cheeky jeans. If you want a pair of jeans that lift and accentuate your backside, then these might just be perfect for you. This pair features a supportive high-rise waistline and comes in this luscious black color, "caviar."
Levi's 711 Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $59.99
While skinny jeans aren't for everyone, they still maintain a loyal fanbase. The Levi's 711's are a solid go-to classic pair that checks all the boxes for skinny jean lovers. The tapered-off look, universal wash, and enough stretch for them to maintain comfort are a few reasons why they'd be perfect to snatch up ASAP. This pair in particular has over 700 reviews on Target's website with one reviewer claiming, "bought these 2 weeks ago and already worn four times."
Levi's 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $59.99
If you have "boots made for walking", this pair of bootcut denim might be just the pair of jeans to wear with them. One reviewer claims to have gotten "so many compliments" while sporting these.
Levi's Plus-Size Mid-Rise Classic Bootcut Jeans, $34.23
These classic plus-size boot-cut jeans were made with a luxe dark wash that allows for versatility when styling. These can easily be worn more casually or in a more sophisticated setting. Reviewers rave about how "they fit great [and are] so comfortable."
Levi's 501 High-Rise Straight Cropped Jeans, $69.99
Lo and behold: the 501s. These babies are the quintessential pair of Levis. They're the blueprint for the perfect vintage-style jeans. They're made of 100% cotton which means they can be a little polarizing for anyone who loves the comfiness that a bit of stretch adds. However, you can be sure that these will NEVER go out of style.
Levi's Mid-Rise Low Pro Straight Jeans,$59.99
With over 180 reviews, it's clear these Y2 K-influenced straight-leg jeans are building up quite the fanbase. Reviewers are clearly enthralled with the looser-fitting silhouette claiming that they are a "chef's kiss" and "so comfortable", too. One reviewer claims to "wear these jeans practically every day."
DENIZEN from Levi's Women's Plus Size Mid-Rise 5" Jean Shorts
Ok, hear us out. Yes, winter is lingering around a little longer than is ideal. We think that if you buy clothes for the warmer weather maybe it'll help in manifesting higher temps. Either way, it's better to be prepared than not, and these shorts from Levi's exclusive Target brand Denizen are the perfect companion for the hotter days ahead. These cutie shorts are available in three different lovely washes, so there's something for everyone.
