Did it just get hot in here, or is it just us? It might just be our excitement over this beloved Latinx-owned , sexologist-led wellness brand making its big debut at Target Bloomi — the aforementioned intimate care brand with clean, plant-based ingredients —is the first brand with a Latinx female founder to launch in the sexual wellness aisle at Target. The entire Essentials collection is now available, featuring everything from oil-based lubes and vibrators to intimate wash and massage oils. The products are all consciously designed to be enjoyed by people of all gender expressions and orientations It's also affordable and accessible too, with everything offered at just under $50. "Being able to create a clean and accessible collection in this category is game-changing for our community," Rebecca Alvarez Story, Bloomi founder, tells Refinery29. "I am so excited to be leading a team that is normalizing sexual wellness via beautiful plant-based essentials, and to be partnering with Target to make them available to all." Keep on scrolling to see which are the best products still available at the retailer — some are already sold out and going fast!