A Guide To Urban Outfitters’ Biggest and Boldest Denim

No matter your stance on the death of the skinny jean , the baggy pant continues to have a strong grip on the fashion industry — and perhaps you're more curious than ever about incorporating un-clingy, '90s-inspired silhouettes into your 2022 wardrobe? (It happens to the best of us. No matter how much we resist, there's something about accommodating cargo pants we simply cannot deny.) This is where BDG comes into play. In an effort to help our readers shop the Gen Z clothier with confidence, we put together a quick guide to the best BDG denim styles based on the current loose-as-a-goose jean trends, along with a few tips and tricks on how to pull off these voluminous bottoms for spring.