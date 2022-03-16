A Guide To Urban Outfitters’ Biggest and Boldest Denim

While technically not the baggiest of jeans, these kick-flare dungarees deserve a mention for sheer popularity (and the gentle peplum from the mid-calf down). In case you're unsure about flared jeans, these are currently ranking a 4.5 out of 5 stars, with reviewers writing, "LITERAL. FAVORITE. JEANS. Soooooooo flattering and comfy. You need yourself a pair!!!!!!!!!" and "So comfy and the most flattering jeans. So simple yet amazing. They are my favorite jeans I ordered them in every color!!!!!!!!" That's the kind of power a 1% spandex blend can provide — a just-right slim fit at the thighs and waist until the flares take over from the knees.