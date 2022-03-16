A Guide To Urban Outfitters’ Biggest and Boldest Denim

Longtime fans of Urban Outfitters know all about BDG, its exclusive in-house collection of denim goods and other reimagined wardrobe essentials. Famous for releasing of-the-moment styles mostly under $100, BDG is a well-kept secret destination for fashion lovers who want to experiment with major street-style trends without severely breaking the bank. I remember back when BDG was the ultimate source for all washes of perfectly fitting skinny and cigarette jeans — these days, in keeping up with the times, BDG is serving literally every type of loose-fit, baggy silhouette in a variety of colorways.
No matter your stance on the death of the skinny jean, the baggy pant continues to have a strong grip on the fashion industry — and perhaps you're more curious than ever about incorporating un-clingy, '90s-inspired silhouettes into your 2022 wardrobe? (It happens to the best of us. No matter how much we resist, there's something about accommodating cargo pants we simply cannot deny.) This is where BDG comes into play. In an effort to help our readers shop the Gen Z clothier with confidence, we put together a quick guide to the best BDG denim styles based on the current loose-as-a-goose jean trends, along with a few tips and tricks on how to pull off these voluminous bottoms for spring.
V-Front Jeans
BDG Dipped-V Wide Leg Jean, $79
For fans of rigid, non-stretch denim, these V-front jeans are both a great way to get acquainted with a low rise without fear of exposing too much from either the front or back thanks to a well-disguised 9" rise. Wear these jeans with a corset tank and a cardigan, or pair them with a cropped hoodie for a faux skate-park look.
BDG Ruched Dip-Waist Flare Jean, $79
Want something stretchier? These V-front pants include a hint of spandex for a more curve-hugging moment. The raw waistband reminds us of late '90s Mariah Carey while the ruched front detail brings in whispers of reality TV-era Paris Hilton. The torn-off waist is the main attraction here, so do what Mariah would have done and top it off with a belly-button-length spaghetti strap tank.
Cargo Jeans
BDG RU Slouchy Skate Jean, $79
Actual cargo jeans from the Y2K era bulged out in cumbersome ways — but these BDG jeans have big pockets without any excess fabrics hanging off. We particularly love the high-rise and the paneling on these pants, which makes wearing a simple belly tee (or even a longline sports bra) an effortless maneuver.
BDG Isabel Extreme Cargo Jean, $109
If you want to take cargo to the next level, consider these wide-leg, mid-rise jeans that boast even more utility pockets on the front and sides. Follow the styling tip of this model and consider the combat boot with the cropped leg, or swap it with a high-top sneaker for warmer days.
Wide-Leg Jeans
BDG The A-Wide Jean, $69
If you're not wearing denim that fans out in every direction, you're not truly committing to the wonders of the wide-leg pant. With such roominess, wide-leg jeans are fabulous for wearing over tall cowboy boots or other calf-grazing shoes. For the summer, complement these jeans with a pair of platform thong flip-flops.
BDG High & Wide Jean, $49
Even though these wide-leg jeans are offered at a slightly cheaper price point, they still boast all the main features of the previous style — but with a leg opening that's an inch shorter. Try wearing these with a cropped sweater and skate sneakers or with a heeled sandal if you're craving a little elevation.
Flared Jeans
BDG High-Waisted Comfort Stretch Flare Jean, $69
While technically not the baggiest of jeans, these kick-flare dungarees deserve a mention for sheer popularity (and the gentle peplum from the mid-calf down). In case you're unsure about flared jeans, these are currently ranking a 4.5 out of 5 stars, with reviewers writing, "LITERAL. FAVORITE. JEANS. Soooooooo flattering and comfy. You need yourself a pair!!!!!!!!!" and "So comfy and the most flattering jeans. So simple yet amazing. They are my favorite jeans I ordered them in every color!!!!!!!!" That's the kind of power a 1% spandex blend can provide — a just-right slim fit at the thighs and waist until the flares take over from the knees.
BDG Y2K Belted Flare Jean, $79
How much do these jeans remind you of J.Lo? We absolutely stan anyone who opts for an all-white ensemble with these pants — we think it'd even look perfect with a loose, boxy tee on top.
Ultra-Baggy Jeans
BDG High-Waisted Baggy Jean, $49
Let's shred. These jeans are so heavily distressed and baggy that wearing something rather soft and feminine on top offers a particularly well-contrasted outfit.
BDG Rih Low-Rise Extreme Baggy Jean, $79
Neon lime is one of 2022's power colors, and these jeans have us weak in the knees like Kryptonite. One way to pull off such a bold statement color is by going neutral everywhere else. Another way is to color block it with like-minded hues, such as a bright purple or royal blue.
Cowboy & Bootcut Jeans
BDG High-Waisted Seamed ‘90s Bootcut Jean, $89
Oh, how we adore the classic bootcut jean! These fit relatively straight-leg but with an ever-so-slight flare (to accommodate a traditional riding boots, of course). In essence, this is the style we'd most recommend if you're interested in a variety of different trends — wide-leg, flares, baggy — but still wanna keep things on the more streamlined side.
BDG High-Waisted Cowboy, $49
A little more relaxed in the thigh, these cowboy-inspired jeans are perfect for casual days. Throw on a sweatshirt, some sneakers, and a crossbody bag and you're good to run around town from day-to-night.
