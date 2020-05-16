The Most Beautiful Lake-House Retreats On Airbnb

There's something magical about a lakeside getaway: you can be as lazy as you want (lounge on the dock, take a leisurely dip, or simply sit in an inner tube and float around for hours) or you can get active (water skiing, hiking the perimeter of the lake, and paddling around in kayaks or canoes). In other words, lake days are ideal for all sorts of outdoor enjoyment — and with so many scattered across the country, that fun is never too far away.
Ahead, more than a few of the most amazing lake houses we could find listed on Airbnb — from large open properties fit for your quarantine crew to smaller secluded cabins just right for solo escapes. Click on and book your next retreat to one of these waterfront beauties.
