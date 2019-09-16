The 7 Nail-Polish Colors That Will Be Huge This Fall

Right now, you might be salvaging the last of your summer nail polish, draining the final dregs at the bottom of your bottle of Bikini So Teeny. But for your next manicure, you're definitely thinking something more seasonal...
With October fast approaching, we've already started to think about those fall nail-polish trends — and luckily, the colors coming into focus are fresher than ever. According to the pros, we'll be seeing new takes on neutrals, like warm toffee beige and gray cream, sparkly champagne and gold glitter shades, plus deeper red-wine and teal tones for the transitional period.
Ahead, all the fall polishes to add to your collection ASAP.
Terracotta
Editorial nail artist Betina Goldstein told us that she loves an orange manicure for fall 2019. "I think rust orange and terracotta tones are always a chic pick for fall," she says. This neutral orange from Essie's fall collection, called Sweater Weather, is one of the prettiest ones we've seen.
Toffee Beige
According to nail pro and Jin Soon brand founder Jin Soon Choi, nudes will be as on-trend as ever this fall. "I'm seeing a trend towards pure nude, full-coverage warm neutrals, like a toffee beige," says Choi. "It's restrained and elegant, made even more intriguing when topped with a matte finish."
Dark Teal
Selena Gomez recently rocked a glossy deep-teal manicure, and proved that the ocean-y hue is the perfect shade for the summer-to-fall transition. This classic Essie shade, Go Overboard, is the ideal blend of dark blue and rich emerald green.
Sheer Champagne
Imagine your opaque summer white diluted, then topped with a shimmer finish, and you have fall's sheer champagne tone — already endorsed by Margot Robbie. "If white was your go-to for summer, then this soft pearl is ideal for the shift to fall," says Choi.
Red Wine
Before you know it, you'll be trading your rosé for Merlot or Cabernet, and your fingertips will be ready for a similar color swap. "A vivid wine red with purple undertones is a sophisticated take on a bright red polish, and is a tried-and-true fall classic," says Choi.
Gold Glitter
Choi says that glitter nail polish will be a versatile staple this fall. "Glitter polish is great because it can be worn alone, over a base color, or as part of a sparkly nail-art look," she says. We're partial to this just-launched gold holographic tone from Paintbox.
Cream Gray
At the intersection of blue and white, a creamy gray polish is the bright neutral to ease you out of summer shades. "I love the moody, smoky undertones of this cool gray," says Choi of Butter London's Sterling shade. "And because it's soft, it will pair well with every fall outfit."
