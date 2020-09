When seasons change and you find yourself itching for a new frock or two, you can go one of a few routes: log onto that aspirational designer website and start compiling your wish list, crossing your fingers that the objects of your sartorial lust will stick around until sale season; or turn to your closet and see what you can repurpose to satisfy your urge for newness. You can also consult one of the usual suspects for inexpensive fashion — the delightful time-suck that is an Amazon fashion rabbit hole.