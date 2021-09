Is Target’s Upcoming Designer Collaboration Worth The Hype?

Because of her petite frame, Spencer, a size XS, was nervous about the way her pants would fit. “Pant sizing is tricky for me, as I’m naturally pretty slim and really short, aka some tailoring is pretty much always necessary,” she says. “But I have to say, these worked great for me: technically, I think they’re supposed to be high-waisted, but they ride pretty low on my hips, which I’m not mad about.” Low-rise pants are in , after all. “I can easily roll the cuff up if I want a cropped look or roll them down if I want them to be full length,” she adds.