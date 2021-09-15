Is Target’s Upcoming Designer Collaboration Worth The Hype?

To truly compare the in-house collection with the Target one, Grechko unboxed her Target pieces alongside the Victor Glemaud pieces she already owned. “The colors were a perfect match,” she says. “I could easily style the vest with the skirt and the shorts with the sweater.” That said, she did notice that the Target pieces felt a lot lighter and thinner than standard Victor Glemaud knits. “The Target pieces have less of a skin-tight, fitted fit that I really like from the in-house collection,” she says. Given the significant difference in price, however, a contrast between the two offerings is somewhat expected.