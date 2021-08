27 Cut-Out Dresses That Show Off The Perfect Amount Of Skin

As soon as our dress sleeves started puffing up , other parts of our frocks started disappearing. Cut-out fashion has become one of the other major trends of 2021 , with peak-a-boo slashes strategically removed from the front, sides, or backs to reveal considerably more skin. We wouldn’t say cut-out dresses rank too high on the modesty spectrum, but hey, that’s exactly the point: With the right cut, even a full-coverage gown can suddenly feel a bit more sultry. But, not all cut-out dresses are the same; depending on the size and placement of the cut, a dress can be demure enough for a daytime event or bold enough for a night of dancing.