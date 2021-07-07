23 Dresses With An Open-Back Story

If you're looking for a subtler (or, perhaps, more obvious) way to show off some skin in your summer one-and-done look, then consider the open-back dress. It's like the mullet of outfits; biz in front, party in the back. Plus, a backless frock is a clever way to defy the heat when your skin needs that open access to the breeze.
From plunging scoop backs to knotted straps and ties, we lined up 23 open-back dresses that caught our attention — and will surely initiate double-takes from curious passersby as well. But, before you go on and bring sexy back, we recommend finding a suitable "backless" bra if going chest-commando isn't an option. Also, unless you don't mind a funky tan line, be sure to have a tube of trusty sunscreen handy while frolicking the day away in one of the open-back numbers ahead.
