The 9 Best Cleansers For Oily Skin, According To Experts

Like it or not, sweaty season is (almost) upon us. In other words, it’s finally time to pack away your puffer jackets , but the changing weather also calls for an update or two in your skincare routine — especially for those of us who have oily skin. There are a handful of factors that cause oily skin , ranging from hormonal changes and humidity to stress and genetics. You might’ve already tried a niacinamide moisturizer to control shine or a salicylic acid toner to deep clean your pores. But using the right facial cleanser is your first line of defence against that persistent greasy feeling, not to mention reduce clogged pores and adult acne breakouts.