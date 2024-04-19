The 9 Best Cleansers For Oily Skin, According To Experts

“I have oily, acne-prone skin and this is my holy grail cleanser. For starters, the bottle is very generously sized and easily lasted me an entire year with once-daily use. (I personally like using it in the morning since the gel-to-foam formula gently whisks away oil without over-stripping my skin.) Post-use, my skin feels clean and fresh, but not tight or dry at all. In other words, it’s the perfect face wash if you’re looking to curb excess grease while keeping your skin happy and healthy.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer