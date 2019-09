In other words, the tests are often not standardized or regulated, so just like the terms "hypoallergenic," "clean," "non-toxic," and "natural," "non-comedogenic" falls into the realm of marketing claim rather than absolute truth. This means it could still break you out — something that even industry and health-care professionals fail to realize. To add to the confusion, the internet is riddled with lists of skin-care ingredients and textures that can block pores and are supposedly to be avoided. High on the list are cocoa butter, shea butter, and petrolatum , to name a few. Those interested in skin care might also have stumbled across 0-5 scales, where 0 is claimed to be "non-comedogenic" and 5 is "highly comedogenic."