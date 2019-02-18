Even though the "non-comedogenic" label isn’t perfect, it is all those of us with acne-prone skin have to go with right now. A product carrying the label is probably still better than one which does not, especially if you are susceptible to breaking out. However, be aware that cosmetic science and formulation is not clear-cut and, as with everything in life, there are no 100% guarantees — so don't be disheartened when trying a new product that doesn't agree with your skin.