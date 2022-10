Channel Catwoman This Fall With A Sleek Catsuit

Catwoman's signature uniform — the catsuit — has made its mark, and it's one of fashion's buzziest styles for 2022 . We first witnessed the statement look on spring/summer 2022 runways, particularly Saint Laurent , and then on a string of celebs, such as Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Sandra Bullock for red carpet premieres, interviews, and events. Trendsetters have even adapted the fashion-forward piece for upscale date-night 'fits , GNO, and vacay ensembles. It's remained a favorite look and is now on its way to becoming a fall trend , especially with Halloween around the corner.